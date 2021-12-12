Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Down 1.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 114,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 764,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Couloir Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.86 price objective on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49. The firm has a market cap of C$362.37 million and a PE ratio of -57.78.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.