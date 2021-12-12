Taylor Wealth Management Partners Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.64. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

