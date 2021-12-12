Taylor Wealth Management Partners Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

