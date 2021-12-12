TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $697.12 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.34 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $639.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,386 shares of company stock valued at $49,327,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

