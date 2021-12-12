TD Securities Trims Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Target Price to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

