Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

TECK.B opened at C$34.65 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.65 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

