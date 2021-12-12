Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

TECK.B opened at C$34.65 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.65 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

