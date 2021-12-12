Terra Virtua Kolect Hits Market Capitalization of $159.87 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $159.87 million and $13.46 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

