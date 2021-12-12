Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

