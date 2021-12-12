Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,580.00 at New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.30 and a 200 day moving average of $799.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Tesla by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

