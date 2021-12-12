Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.