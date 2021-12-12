Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 906,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Textron has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

