The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $77.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 250,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.