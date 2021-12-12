The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT Raised to 5,450.00

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

BKGFF opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

