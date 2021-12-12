The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $782.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.05. 191,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,666. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

