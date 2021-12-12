The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €18.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.81 ($16.64).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

