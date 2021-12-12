The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,090,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,518. Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

