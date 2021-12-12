The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 161,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $685.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

