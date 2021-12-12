The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 300 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MIDD stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

