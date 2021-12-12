The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 300 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MIDD stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.
About Middleby
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.