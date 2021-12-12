The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.58. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

