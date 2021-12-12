The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 10.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 81,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 80,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

