The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

