The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

