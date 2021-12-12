Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.