Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

