TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIMB. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

