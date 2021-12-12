Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 31st

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.85. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$19.01.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPZ. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

