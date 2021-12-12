Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 654 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

