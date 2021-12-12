Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,517,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 366,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 245,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

