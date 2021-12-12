Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

