Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 526 Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $59.43.

