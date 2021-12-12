Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.74. The company has a market cap of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,014,515 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

