Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) received a C$55.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

TOU opened at C$41.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

