TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

