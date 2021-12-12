Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 625,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,558. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 216,129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.