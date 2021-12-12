Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,498. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,011,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

