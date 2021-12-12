Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.49).

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,517.50 ($20.12). 447,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,550.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,800.57.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.