Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.49).
TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,517.50 ($20.12). 447,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,550.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,800.57.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
