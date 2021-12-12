Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

