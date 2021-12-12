Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.