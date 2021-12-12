Triton Wealth Management PLLC Decreases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

