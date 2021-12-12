Triton Wealth Management PLLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200 day moving average is $799.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.