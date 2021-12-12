Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 132 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

