Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

