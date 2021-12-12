TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $9.37 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. TRON has a market cap of $9.37 billion and $873.45 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003071 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,885,342,595 coins and its circulating supply is 101,885,342,401 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

