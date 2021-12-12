TrueChain Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00349063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007163 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

