Truist Securiti Comments on UiPath Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UiPath in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the healthcare company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

PATH opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. UiPath has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UiPath by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

