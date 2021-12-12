Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.89.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.08 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market cap of C$97.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

