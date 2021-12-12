Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €55.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.25) to €45.70 ($51.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

