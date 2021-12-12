UMA Hits Market Capitalization of $646.03 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00020047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $646.03 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007113 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,434,180 coins and its circulating supply is 64,551,529 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

