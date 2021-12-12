Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

