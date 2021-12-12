Urus Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

